WATERTOWN — State police arrested a 17-year-old girl from Watertown on Saturday in connection with a harassment incident that occurred on Feb. 12 in the town of Brownville.
Police charged her with misdemeanor second-degree aggravated harassment at 9 a.m. at the state police barracks in the town of Pamelia.
She was released with an appearance ticket.
Further details were not provided by state police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.