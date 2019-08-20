WATERTOWN — A Watertown woman faces charges after she was allegedly found to be in possession of Clonazepam, a schedule four controlled substance.
City police charged Makenzie Nicole Marie Roberts, 24, of 23442 Route 11, apt. 18, with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance at 12:37 a.m. Monday at 508 Mill St.
Ms. Roberts was released with an appearance ticket to city court.
