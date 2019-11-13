WATERTOWN — A Watertown woman faces charges after allegedly having stolen clothing and produce from Walmart.
City police charged Melissa R. A. Flowers, 39, of 109 N. Pleasant St., with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property at 8:17 p.m. Saturday at his residence.
Police said Mrs. Flowers allegedly possessed the stolen goods in her purse and a stolen reusable Walmart shopping bag during a traffic stop on Oct. 28 on the 200 block of Arsenal Street.
Mrs. Flowers was released with an appearance ticket to appear in City Court.
