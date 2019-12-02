WATERTOWN — A Watertown woman faces charges after allegedly leaving two boys, one of whom was found outside in a snowstorm, alone for more than 50 minutes on Nov. 12. City police arrested Alexis N. McClelland, 24, of 639 Emerson St., with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Police said Ms. McClelland left a 2-year-old and a 5-year-old boy, who has since turned 6, without adult supervision at her home.
The older boy was found outside.
Ms. McClelland was released with appearances ticket to city court.
