WATERTOWN — A woman and man face charges after allegedly allowing children to live in what officers considered “deplorable conditions.”
City police arrested Alexis R. Larose, 24, and Joseph W. Larose, 27, both of 678 Cooper St., lower apartment, and charged them each with misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child at 10:52 p.m. Sunday at residence.
Police said Mr. and Mrs. Larose allowed a 5-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy to live in a home with rotten food throughout, animal feces on the floor and inadequate sustenance for them.
Mrs. Larose was released with an appearance ticket to city court.
