WATERTOWN — A Watertown woman faces charges after allegedly punching out someone’s window during an altercation.
City police charged Paris O. Walker, 25, of 150 High St., Apt. 1, with fourth-degree criminal mischief at 11:30 p.m. Sunday at 600 Bronson St.
Mrs. Walker was released with an appearance ticket to City Court.
