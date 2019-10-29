City woman allegedly punches window in fight
Buy Now

Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — A Watertown woman faces charges after allegedly punching out someone’s window during an altercation.

City police charged Paris O. Walker, 25, of 150 High St., Apt. 1, with fourth-degree criminal mischief at 11:30 p.m. Sunday at 600 Bronson St.

Mrs. Walker was released with an appearance ticket to City Court.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.