WATERTOWN — A Watertown woman faces charges after allegedly slapping, choking and tearing a man’s polo shirt during a domestic incident on Sunday.
City police arrested Kimberly E. Robinette, 53, of 206 W. Lynde St., and charged her with misdemeanor criminal obstruction of breathing and blood circulation, misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment, a violation, at 11:15 p.m. at residence.
Ms. Robinette was held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building pending arraignment in City Court.
