WATERTOWN — A Watertown woman faces charges after allegedly punching and slapping a man in close proximity to an 11-year-old on Saturday.
City police charged Elizabeth M. Singh, 35, of 46 Public Square, Apt. 211, with first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree harassment and endangering the welfare of a child at 10:20 p.m. Saturday at 600 Lillian St.
Police said Ms. Singh violated a refrain from order of protection when she punched and slapped Desmond Bond.
Ms. Singh was held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building pending arraignment in City Court.
