City woman allegedly slaps and punches man
Buy Now

Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — A Watertown woman faces charges after allegedly punching and slapping a man in close proximity to an 11-year-old on Saturday.

City police charged Elizabeth M. Singh, 35, of 46 Public Square, Apt. 211, with first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree harassment and endangering the welfare of a child at 10:20 p.m. Saturday at 600 Lillian St.

Police said Ms. Singh violated a refrain from order of protection when she punched and slapped Desmond Bond.

Ms. Singh was held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building pending arraignment in City Court.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.