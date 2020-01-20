WATERTOWN — A Watertown woman faces charges after allegedly violating a protection order by repeatedly calling the protected party.
City police charged Ashley N. Beach, 26, of 1708 Ohio St., apt. 134, with first-degree criminal contempt at 10:20 p.m. Thursday at residence.
Police said Ms. Beach violated a refrain from order of protection when she repeatedly called Kevin Beach. She was previously convicted of first- and second-degree criminal contempt for repeatedly calling him on two different occasions.
Ms. Beach was held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building pending arraignment in city court.
