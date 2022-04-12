WATERTOWN — A 36-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly committing more than $58,000 in welfare fraud.
Katrina B. Filkins, of Lansing Street, was charged by city police last week with second-degree welfare fraud, second-degree grand larceny, first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, and misuse of food stamps, food stamp program coupons, cards and electronic devices.
From 2011 to 2020, Ms. Filkins allegedly submitted 10 applications for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits to the Jefferson County Department of Social Services. In them, she fraudulently claimed that the father of one of her children was not residing with her, which resulted in her receiving $58,760 in SNAP benefits, according to a police report. The investigation into Ms. Filkins was conducted by the county DSS investigations unit in conjunction with the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.
Ms. Filkins was arrested Friday and was being held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
(1) comment
Well, you’re talking New York to be expected.
