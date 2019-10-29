WATERTOWN — A Watertown woman faces charges after allegedly refusing to leave Samaritan Medical Center, which she unlawfully entered, despite police directing her to leave and resisting arrest.
City police charged Marissa S. Lloyd, 29, of 929 Ives St., Apt 2, with resisting arrest and trespass at 9:19 p.m. Saturday at the hospital.
Ms. Lloyd was released with an appearance ticket to city court after her mother, Shelly Lloyd, posted $500 bail while she was held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building.
