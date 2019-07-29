Woman charged with aggravated DWI
CALCIUM — A Watertown woman was charged with felony aggravated driving while intoxicated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 11:58 p.m. July 24.
Nora E. Marlow, 27, was additionally charged with felony driving while intoxicated with a prior conviction within 10 years.
Ms. Marlow had a reported blood alcohol content level of 0.25. State law says a BAC of 0.08 or higher constitutes intoxication, and a BAC of 0.18 or higher is considered aggravated intoxication.
Ms. Marlow was arraigned in town of Theresa court and released on her own recognizance.
