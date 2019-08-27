WATERTOWN — Sylvia L. Parrott, 36, of 414 Clay St., Watertown, was charged on Sunday by Jefferson County sheriff deputies with second-degree criminal contempt.
Deputies said she violated a stay away order of protection after she came in contact with a child. The order of protection has been in effect since October 2016.
