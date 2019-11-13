WATERTOWN — A Watertown woman faces charges after allegedly stealing two DVDs valued at a combined $45.98 from Kinney Drugs, 1304 Washington St., on Nov. 3.
City police charged Ruth C. Schryver, 41, of 352 Winslow St., with petit larceny at 6:15 a.m. Friday at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building.
Ms. Schryver was released with an appearance ticket to City Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.