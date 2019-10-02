WATERTOWN — State police charged Andrea A. Brozzo, 35, Watertown, with felony fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property at 12:32 p.m. Sunday at the state police barracks.
Mr. Brozzo was given an appearance ticket.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
WATERTOWN — State police charged Andrea A. Brozzo, 35, Watertown, with felony fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property at 12:32 p.m. Sunday at the state police barracks.
Mr. Brozzo was given an appearance ticket.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.