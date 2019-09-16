Calcium woman charged with endangering child

WATERTOWN — A city woman was charged with trespassing Sept. 12, state police said.

Alexis A. Fuller, 28, was charged with third-degree criminal trespass on an enclosed property, a misdemeanor.

According to the police public information report, the charge related to an incident that was reported at 4 a.m. on Sept. 2.

Ms. Fuller was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.

No further information was provided.

