WATERTOWN — Armando J. Magana, 24, of 1003 LeRay St., Apt. 1, Watertown, was charged with driving while intoxicated and imprudent speed by city police at 11:36 p.m. July 26 on Damon Drive.
Police did not provide a blood alcohol count. A motorist is charged with DWI if the BAC is 0.08 percent or higher.
