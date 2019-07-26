WATERTOWN — Suzette L. Scott-Ackelbein, 27, of 522 Washington St., Watertown, was charged by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies on Monday with endangering the welfare of an incompetent person.
Deputies said she hit the alleged victim in her chest with a closed fist on June 23 during an incident at 25889 State Route 283 in the town of LeRay.
She was given an appearance ticket for Aug. 19 in LeRay Town Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.