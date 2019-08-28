WATERTOWN — A city woman faces up to four years in state prison for unlawfully possessing drugs while incarcerated at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building.
Michelle R. O’Dette, 30, pleaded guilty Monday in Jefferson County Court to second-degree promoting prison contraband and first-degree attempted promoting prison contraband as a result of two incidents.
She had been accused of possessing heroin at the PSB on April 21 and suboxone on Aug. 3. She was being held at the PSB on alleged violation of probation at the time of the incidents.
She is expected to be sentenced Nov. 4 to two to four years in prison.
In other court activity Monday:
Bishme S. Smith Sr., 38, Watertown, was sentenced to an unspecified amount of time served at the PSB and five years’ probation after pleading guilty June 28 to third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. The charge stems from a Feb. 8 raid of his Huntington Street apartment by the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force, resulting in seizure of about 8.3 grams of crack cocaine, according to police.
Kelly L. Davis, 61, Carthage, was sentenced to three years’ probation after pleading guilty June 25 to endangering the welfare of a child. He admitted that he had offensive contact with a child under the age of 17 in June of 2018 in the town of Wilna.
Mark A. Stephenson, 34, Clayton, was sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge and ordered to complete the Bridge program after pleading guilty June 25 to felony driving while intoxicated and unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle. He admitted that on Sept. 24, he was driving on Route 12 in the town of Alexandria with a blood alcohol content of 0.20 percent and that he fled from officers attempting to stop him while driving 90 mph. He was also fined $1,000 Monday, had his driver’s license revoked and was ordered to install an ignition interlock device on any vehicle he owns or operates.
Todd J. Lafave, 58, Carthage, was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge after pleading guilty June 25 to fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana. He admitted that on Jan. 28, he was in possession of more than 8 ounces of marijuana.
Jon M. Eppolito, 36, Syracuse, was sentenced an unspecified amount of time served at the PSB and a one-year conditional discharge after pleading guilty Dec. 19, 2016, to driving while ability by drugs and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Further information about the counts was not available. He was also fined $500.
In court activity Tuesday:
Keith Short, 35, an inmate at Five Points Correctional Facility, Romulus, pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted assault. He entered his plea using an Alford plea, meaning he did not admit to the underlying allegations in the case, but was pleading guilty to avoid the possibility of being convicted of a more serious offense at trial. He had been accused of trying to injure a corrections officer by punching the officer in the chest Feb. 21 while incarcerated at Watertown Correctional Facility.
He is expected to be sentenced Nov. 4 to 1½ to 3 additional years in prison. He is currently serving a 3½-year prison term imposed in New York County in 2017 third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance convictions, according to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision website.
Duncan A. Woodard, 20, Watertown, pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance. He had been charged with selling heroin March 26 in Watertown and of possessing cocaine with the intent to sell the drug the same day in Watertown. He is expected to be sentenced Oct. 16 to a year in the PSB and five years’ probation.
Mickel A. Founty, 30, formerly of Watertown, but now an inmate at Gowanda Correctional Facility, pleaded guilty by mail to fourth-degree criminal mischief stemming from an incident in Watertown in December. At the time, he was under parole supervision after being released from prison in 2017 after serving a sentence on a drug count. He is currently serving a five-year prison sentence imposed in County Court in January for third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance convictions. He was subsequently sentenced Tuesday to time served on the criminal mischief charge.
Brian K. Sullivan, 31, Watertown, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal mischief. Further information about the charge was not available. He is expected to be sentenced Oct. 18 to a year in the PSB.
Dicy Robinson, 33, Syracuse, was sentenced to an unspecified amount of time served at the PSB and five years’ probation after pleading guilty June 25 to third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. She admitted to aiding and abetting cocaine sales in July 2018. Her probation supervision will be transferred to Onondaga County.
Pamela M. Farr, 28, Carthage, was sentenced to three years’ probation after pleading guilty July 10 to third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. She admitted that on June 8, she attempted to buy gas at a Valero gas station with a fake $20 bill.
