Watertown woman held after domestic dispute
Crime

WATERTOWN — Katrina M. Reed, 30, of 914 Franklin St., lower apt., Watertown, was charged by city police with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment.

Police said she hit Corey Emmil in the arm several times and broke a shot glass during a domestic incident.

She was held for arraignment in City Court.

