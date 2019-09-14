Watertown woman tried to use fake $100 bill
WATERTOWN — Regina P. Drake, 22, of 517 Water St., Watertown, was charged on Thursday with first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, city police said.

She’s accused of trying to buy an item at the Family Dollar on Arsenal Street with a counterfeit bill.

She was held in City Court pending arraignment.

