WATERTOWN — Regina P. Drake, 22, of 517 Water St., Watertown, was charged on Thursday with first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, city police said.
She’s accused of trying to buy an item at the Family Dollar on Arsenal Street with a counterfeit bill.
She was held in City Court pending arraignment.
