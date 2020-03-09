The following people were charged with driving while intoxicated and related charges:
Gregory D. Anton, 27, of 9200C General Brown Loop, Fort Drum, was charged by city police at 3:45 a.m. Sunday on the 100 block of Damon Drive.
His blood alcohol content was reported to be 0.13 percent. State law says a BAC of at least 0.08 percent constitutes intoxication, while a BAC of 0.18 percent or higher meets the threshold for aggravated DWI.
Mr. Anton also was charged with speeding.
James H. J. Cole, 25, of 10314 4th Armored Division Drive, apt. 203, Fort Drum, was charged by Watertown city police at 3:14 a.m. Sunday at 262 Arsenal St., Watertown.
Police said Mr. Cole refused to submit to a chemical test. His BAC was not reported.
Mr. Cole also was charged with moving from a lane unsafely and driving without a license.
Aendru R. Johnson, 25, of 536 Bradley St., Watertown, was charged by Watertown city police at 2:12 a.m. Friday on the 100 block of Black River Parkway, Watertown.
His BAC was reported to be 0.16 percent.
Mr. Johnson also was charged with speeding.
Samantha S. Tharrett, 38, of Rome, was charged with aggravated DWI by state police at 12:18 a.m. Sunday on Route 26 in the town of Lewis.
Her blood alcohol content was not reported.
