LOWVILLE — The town of Wilna justice is awaiting arraignment on three misdemeanor charges relating to a November hunting incident.
Robert A. Buckingham, 65, Carthage, was charged by state Department of Environmental Conservation police with discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, discharging a firearm over a public highway and taking big game in excess of the bag limit.
According to information on the tickets written by the DEC officer and filed with the Denmark Town Court, the incident took place Nov. 12 on Vorce Road near Roberts Road in the town of Denmark, but the tickets weren’t issued until Nov. 21.
Mr. Buckingham allegedly fired his gun across Vorce Road while he was about 182 feet away from a residence, killing an 8-point deer beyond the legal limit to do so.
Despite multiple requests for public information surrounding the charges, as is supplied by other law enforcement agencies, the DEC failed to provide the information at the request of the Times.
The DEC instead sent a statement via email saying it is “completing their investigation into an illegal deer harvest” that took place on Nov. 12.
Mr. Buckingham has not yet been arraigned on the charges because the two town of Denmark justices recused themselves from the case.
According to the Lewis County Court Clerk’s office, although the process to reroute Mr. Buckingham’s case to another town court was delayed, County Judge Daniel R. King is expected to assign the case to the Pinckney Town Court Justice Krystal A. Rupert during the first county court session of the new year.
Mr. Buckingham was elected Wilna’s justice in 2004. He could not be reached for comment.
It would be interesting to know how "WDT" learned of Mr. Buckingham's identity, and why the usual DEC press release of the arrest was not made.
Where it will languish till it dies of old age.
