LOWVILLE — The town of Wilna justice pleaded not guilty to hunting-related charges during his arraignment in virtual court on Wednesday.
Richard A. Buckingham, 65, Carthage, entered the plea through his attorney, Matthew Porter of the Watertown-based firm Conboy, McKay, Bachman & Kendall, on three misdemeanor charges including discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, discharging a firearm over a public highway and taking big game in excess of the bag limit.
Martinsburg Town Court Justice Kevin McArdle presided over the proceeding held on Skype for Business after justices in the towns of Denmark and Harrisburg recused themselves.
The charges relate to an alleged Nov. 12 incident on Vorce Road near Roberts Road in the town of Denmark in which Mr. Buckingham allegedly fired his gun across Vorce Road while he was about 182 feet away from a residence, killing an 8-point deer beyond the legal limit to do so, according to the tickets issued to him.
The arraignment, attempted first on Tuesday, was delayed due to technical issues.
Only arraignments are available via virtual court at this time. If the courts are reopened, Mr. Buckingham is scheduled to reappear in Martinsburg Town Court on June 23.
Mr. Buckingham has been Wilna’s justice since he was first elected in 2004.
(2) comments
The DA, Moser, used this Justice as a dependable means of convicting people. She transferred several to his court from other Towns for that express purpose. I suspect she will not recuse, and I also would bet she will let him plead guilty to an offense (which is not a crime) and give him a minor fine. As you may recall, she did not bother to prosecute the Justice from Turin for the loss of funds, nor public incompetence. This prosecution will be a joke. And Justice wont be laughing.
That's one expensive deer....
