PARISHVILLE — A Winthrop woman is accused of driving while intoxicated Saturday on Old Potsdam Parishville Road, according to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Takisha L. Charleson, 28, Old Potsdam Parishville Road, is charged with DWI, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle and inadequate stop, police said.
She was released on appearance tickets returnable to Parishville Court, police said.
