Megan R. Murray, 29, of Watertown, is facing one felony count of grand larceny in the fourth degree after she allegedly stole tips from the Watertown IHOP.
On or after July 27, Ms. Murray is alleged to have stolen around $1,500 from IHOP when she gave herself tips multiple times using gift cards she knew to have inadequate funds.
Ms. Murray is scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment hearing on October 22.
Man pulls gun in domestic incident: police
A 26-year-old is facing two charges in connection to a domestic incident in which he allegedly displayed what appeared to be a handgun.
James H. Smith, of Natural Bridge, was arrested Friday and charged with menacing in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree. According to the felony complaint, Mr. Smith displayed a handgun or imitation pistol during a domestic dispute with a woman at the Sunoco on Factory Street in the city of Watertown, “intentionally” placing her in fear of serious physical injury.
Mr. Smith was also charged with a DWI - first offense and operating an unlicensed vehicle. He was processed and held pending arraignment scheduled Friday.
Mr. Smith was previously convicted of criminal contempt in the second degree in Jefferson County Court on Aug. 6.
Dexter woman allegedly uses stolen credit card
Jackie L. Hartle, 52, of Dexter, was charged with four misdemeanors after she allegedly used a reported stolen EBT card to purchase nearly $200 worth of groceries.
Ms. Hartle was arrested Friday, Oct. 4 after she arrived at the Watertown Public Safety Building to answer an outstanding warrant issued Aug. 19. She was held in custody pending arraignment. The charges are criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, identity theft in the third degree, unlawful possession of personal identification information in the third degree and misuse of food stamps. On Aug. 4, Ms. Hartle is alleged to have used a stolen EBT card to purchase $187.66 worth of groceries at ALDI Food Market on Arsenal Street.
In other police action:
Zian R. Collins, 23, of Watertown, was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 5, at around 2 a.m. Police allege Mr. Collins made unreasonable noise while shouting racial obscenities in front of multiple residents entering and exiting an apartment building. He was charged with disorderly conduct. Mr. Collins is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 16.
Maureen Y. Jenkins, 22, of Watertown, was arrested during a traffic stop on Arcade Street in Watertown Saturday at around 1:50 a.m. Ms. Jenkins was charged with aggravated operating an unlicensed motor vehicle in the third degree, failing to signal a turn and equipment violation - broken glass. She was processed and released at the scene and is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 16.
Trey J. Ingleby, 23, of Fort Drum, was arrested during a traffic stop on Black River Parkway at around 1 a.m. Saturday. He was charged with aggravated operating an unlicensed motor vehicle in the second degree and non sufficient tail lamps. He was processed and released at the Watertown Public Safety Building. Arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 16.
Robert J. Gould, 59, of Watertown, was arrested Friday in connection to an offense from early September when he allegedly stole two kayaks. Mr. Gould was charged with petit larceny and was taken to jail where he was processed and released. An arraignment hearing is scheduled for Oct. 16.
Joseph V. Black, 54, of Watertown, was arrested Wednesday and charged with reporting a false incident. He is scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment hearing on Oct. 9.
Harley P. Sanders, 44, of Carthage, was arrested Friday on a bench warrant issued out of the Watertown City Court. Mr. Sanders was processed and held pending arraignment scheduled the same day. All other checks were negative and the warrant was canceled.
Willie J. Roux, 31, of Dexter, was arrested Friday on a bench warrant issued out of the Watertown City Court. All other checks were negative and the warrant was canceled.
Lonny M. Alberry, 46, of Watertown, was arrested Friday and charged with assault in the third degree. On Sept. 25, police allege Mr. Alberry caused a small laceration over another man’s eye during a physical altercation. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 17.
Milton L. Armstrong Jr., 50, of Watertown, was arrested Thursday after he is alleged to have dialed 911 and falsely reported two men on his porch with weapons in an effort to request the police to take him to the hospital. Mr. Armstrong was charged with reporting a false incident and released with an order to appear in court on Oct. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.