OSWEGO — A man and a woman were victims of an alleged armed kidnapping attempt at Kinney Drugs, 174 W. Bridge St., in the city Sunday morning, July 26, with the alleged kidnappers demanding money in exchange for the couple’s safe release, according to city police.
Police report that following a dispute over money, the female victim was forced to contact people in an attempt to obtain cash. The male victim was able to contact a friend for help who in turn contacted 911.
Police arrested Christina J. Hill, 27, at the scene. Her alleged partner in crime, Anthony C. Stringham, 37, successfully fled.
Ms. Hill was charged with first-degree kidnapping, the most serious of felony charges that, upon conviction, mandates a sentence ranging from a minimum of 15 years to a maximum of life in prison. She was also charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Ms. Hill was arraigned in Oswego County CAP court, remanded to the Oswego County Correctional Facility and was scheduled to reappear in court on July 29.
Officers are still actively looking for Mr. Stringham, who is known to frequent Oswego, Fulton and Syracuse.
Police ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts or has information about this incident are encouraged to contact them at 315-342-8120. Calls will be kept confidential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.