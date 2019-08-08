LISBON — St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday charged Lyndsay E. Shenkle, 38, of 3470 Route 11, DeKalb, with aggravated driving while intoxicated. She was also cited with failure to keep right on a two-lane road.
Deputies say on Wednesday at Route 68 and Hardscrabble Road in the town, Ms. Shenkle was involved in a car crash, after which she was found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.32 percent.
State law says a BAC of 0.08 percent or higher constitutes intoxication, while a BAC of 0.18 meets the threshold for aggravated DWI.
Also charge with DWI and related offenses:
State police charged Annette K. Hodge, 55, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., with aggravated DWI and acting in a manner injurious to a child at 10:21 p.m. Sunday on Route 781 in the town of Pamelia.
She was held on a cash bail of $2,500.
A Port Leyden man was charged with DWI after his car broke down on Route 12 in Turin early Thursday. Travis B. Weber, 35, was also charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and refusing to take preliminary breath and blood tests.
According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office media release, Mr. Weber was found by a patrol walking near his truck on the side of the road.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies on Aug. 2 charged Wayne L. Sharrer, 48, of 103 Canton St., Hermon, with aggravated DWI. He was also cited with following too closely.
According to deputies, Mr. Sharrer was involved in a two-car crash on Aug. 2 on Route 310 after he failed to brake when a vehicle in front of him was making a left turn.
Deputies said Mr. Sharrer had a BAC of 0.22 percent.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies also charged Brian K. Bradford, 21, of 3608 Route 68, Rensselaer Falls, with failure to turn as required, refusal to take a breath test and obstructed license plate.
He was stopped Aug. 4 on Main Street in the village of Potsdam.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies on Aug. 3 also charged Lauris J. Kelly, 27, of 610 South Canton Road, with obstructed license plate on Maple Street in Potsdam.
State police also charged Bobby J. Harvey, 37, Clayton, with failure to keep right and two equipment violations at 2:47 a.m. Saturday on County Route 2 in the town of Alexandria.
John S. McRae, 49, Lyons Falls, was also charged Saturday by state police at about 4:40 p.m. on West Road in the town of Leyden with moving from the lane unsafely.
Watertown city police charged Cody S. Getman, 29, of 7763 Route 3, Harrisville, with aggravated DWI at 2:27 a.m. Saturday at 804 State St.
His BAC was reported at 0.18 percent.
Police also charged Mr. Getman with refusal to take a breath test and an equipment violation.
