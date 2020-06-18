WATERTOWN — An arrest has been made after a two-year criminal investigation into the death of Jared C. Cook.
On Thursday, Nicole M. Lacey, 29, Black River, was charged by sheriff’s deputies with first-degree manslaughter in connection to the death of Mr. Cook. Mr. Cook was found in his driveway with fatal injuries to his head and a laceration to his arm on May 30, 2018.
Ms. Lacey, who had the same Antwerp address, dialed 911 to report she had found him unconscious. Mr. Cook was treated locally and then flown to University Medical University in Syracuse for treatment. Due to the extent of his injuries he was not expected to survive, and on June 3rd 2018 he was taken off life support. Cook was 28 at the time of his death.
About a week later, Sheriff Colleen M. O’Neill announced in a press conference that her office would consider the death of Mr. Cook to be criminal. She said at the time they were following up on dozens and dozens of leads. Lacey was arraigned through virtual arraignment and released on her own recognizance to her attorney with an appearance date in Jefferson County Court set for Tuesday June 30 at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.