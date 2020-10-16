WATERTOWN — An Indiana woman faces weapons charges after she was found with a loaded pistol in her purse while she was in the City Hall parking lot on Thursday morning.
Hannah E. Cumming, 29, of Martinsville, Ind., was charged by Watertown police with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.
City police said she admitted to a parole officer that she had a loaded a Taurus G2C 9mm handgun with a loaded magazine in her purse.
She was at City Hall with another person who was there to see a parole officer when she acknowledged that she had the weapon, Detective Lt. Joseph R. Donoghue Sr. said. She also told police she had a pistol permit from Indiana for the gun.
But the permit is not valid in New York, he said.
Police also found a plastic cup containing marijuana in the driver’s side door of her vehicle, he said.
City Hall employees were not aware of the incident until they saw media reports.
Ms. Cumming was held pending arraignment in City Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.