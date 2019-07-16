Critics slam Amazon Prime Day

Amazon critics and competitors are turning the retailer’s fifth-annual summer sales event into a platform to air their grievances and push their own wares.
A strike Monday by workers at a Minnesota fulfillment center is making suburban Minneapolis a focus for the Prime Day protests, with a union representing airline pilots for Amazon Air contractors and Amazon Employees for Climate Justice sending supporters. Solidarity rallies were planned at other Amazon facilities.
Meanwhile, market research from RetailMeNot predicts 250 competing retailers will put items on sale this week, up from 194 last year and just 7 when Amazon began the promotion in 2015. They’re in pursuit of shoppers conditioned by Amazon to buy during what used to be a relatively slow summer period for retailers. The e-commerce colossus’s summer sale is effectively moving up the window for back-to-school shopping.
“If others want to celebrate our birthday, the more the merrier,” Amazon said in a statement, addressing the increased competition.
As for the labor activism, Amazon said that big corporate events present opportunities for its “critics, including unions, to raise awareness for their cause, in this case, increased membership dues.”
Some workers at Amazon’s 3-year-old Shakopee, Minn., fulfillment center were expected to walk off the job for up to six hours on Monday, highlighting grievances including pay, workloads and advancement opportunities.
Amazon said it already offers what the workers are demanding and accused its critics of “conjuring misinformation to work in their favor.”
“We can only conclude that the people who plan to attend the event on Monday are simply not informed,” the company said. “If these groups — unions and the politicians they rally to their cause — really want to help the American worker, we encourage them to focus their energy on passing legislation for an increase in the federal minimum wage, because $7.25 is too low.”
Amazon raised its minimum wage to $15 an hour last year, and last week it announced a major program to expand job training opportunities for 100,000 U.S. employees, including fulfillment center workers who can get free courses to become IT technicians or train for other in-demand fields.
That has not quieted labor organizers.
Teamsters Local 1224, which represents pilots who fly for air carriers that contract with Amazon Air, planned to send a representative to Minnesota and began its own digital ad campaign to elevate its complaints about work hours and pay.
The Minnesota workers also sought support from the group of Amazon employees that pushed a shareholder resolution on climate planning and published an open letter to Jeff Bezos and the company’s board co-signed by nearly 8,000 Amazon workers.
The strike is being led by workers associated with the Awood Center in Minneapolis, which since 2017 has been organizing workers from the region’s East African communities.
The Awood Center was formed as a partnership including part of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), whose local chapters have also been active in organizing Amazon contract workers in Seattle.
Amazon last month switched to security contractors that do employ unionized workers.
Meanwhile, Amazon’s competitors are running summer sales of their own to coincide and compete with its promotions, begun in 2015 in part to mark its 20th birthday. (Amazon considers its anniversary July 16, 1995, when it opened its website to the public. The company was incorporated a year earlier on July 5, 1994.)
The 48-hour Prime Day sale is available to the 100 million customers who pay for an Amazon Prime shipping and digital media subscription, which costs $119 a year.
Online auctioneer eBay promoted its sale with a commercial released last week that needled Amazon. A human girl named “Alexa,” who is “always listening,” derides the membership cost required to take part in the “totally made up” shopping holiday and says the discounts consist of “random stuff nobody really wants.”
Amazon said it will have more than a million items on sale at various times over the course of Monday and today. It said these will include hundreds of thousands of items from small and medium businesses “around the globe,” and, for U.S. customers, “deals from local innovators, artisans, and entrepreneurs.”
But Adobe Digital Insights’ Prime Day preview included some evidence to support eBay Alexa’s assertion: Adobe tracked a 30% increase in returns of items purchased on Prime Day last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.