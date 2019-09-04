Customer pulls gun on Popeyes employees over sold-out sandwiches Dallas Morning New 13 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tribune Wire Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Nation And World Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News City Council approves change orders for Thompson Park pool project Newly certified EMT delivers baby in woman’s home Council approves vacant building law Equipment purchase approved LC Drives still seeking funding after Potsdam land purchase Massena community asked to support Massena Memorial Hospital during Nov. 5 referendum United Steelworkers officials recommending ratification of tentative agreement with Alcoa To build or not to build, that is the question in Lewis County Most Popular Congregation keeps the faith for 3 children who are battling leukemia Rare map uncovered in Potsdam museum Set aside guilty verdict in Massena man’s assault case, defense says St. Lawrence University’s Warden grows into role as Saints’ powerful man on the line Mexico man charged in kidnapping of Southern Tier woman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.