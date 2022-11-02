CVS, Walmart, Walgreens reach $12B opioid pact

The Walgreens store at State and Randolph streets in Chicago. (Nancy Stone/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

CVS Health Corp., Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. and Walmart Inc. have tentatively agreed to pay more than $12 billion to resolve thousands of state and local government lawsuits accusing the chains of mishandling opioid painkillers, according to people familiar with the matter.

The proposed settlement — potentially one of the last big accords spawned by more than five years of litigation over the highly addictive painkillers — calls for CVS to pay $4.9 billion, Walgreens to pay at least $4 billion and Walmart to pay $3 billion, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly about the tentative deal.

Tribune Wire

