An Amazon worker moves a package at an Amazon delivery station on November 28, 2022, in Alpharetta, Georgia. Amazon is offering deep discounts on popular products for Cyber Monday, its busiest shopping day of the year. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/TNS)

U.S. shoppers spent $11.3 billion on Cyber Monday, a robust showing that suggests steep discounts attracted inflation-stung shoppers.

Spending increased 5.8% from a year ago, making it the biggest online shopping day ever, according to Adobe Inc., which compiles the data. Adobe adjusted its online spending forecast for November and December slightly upward based on higher-than-expected spending through Cyber Monday.

Tribune Wire

