An electrical equipment failure knocked out power to about 39,000 customers in Washington as temperatures reached the low 90s Saturday, with most of those affected reported to be in the northwest quadrant of the nation’s capital, Potomac Electric Power Co. officials said.
Company officials did not have an estimate for when power would be restored. Kevin Donahue, the city’s deputy mayor for public safety and justice, estimated on Twitter that it would return between 3 and 7 p.m.
Frank Tedesco, a spokesman for Potomac Electric Power, said the company had pinpointed the source of the problem. “There appears to be an issue with electrical equipment at our Florida Avenue substation,” he said.
The company said most of the customers affected were in the Mount Pleasant and Columbia Heights neighborhoods. The White House was unaffected by the power failure.
The company said it did not know what caused the equipment to fail or whether it was related to the heat.
Social media posts showed city firefighters responding to a building where a person was trapped inside an elevator, and others showed passengers waiting on the platform for the Metro.
Around 2:45 p.m., firefighters began responding to calls about smoking backup generators and automatic fire alarms, said Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman with the DC Fire and EMS Department.
While no injuries were reported, two hospitals, Howard University Hospital and MedStar Washington Hospital Center, were affected. Maggiolo said some of the calls for stalled elevators came from Washington Hospital Center.
A representative at Howard University Hospital said it had been relying on backup generators since about 2:25 p.m.
The D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation said it had closed three centers — including one with a pool — because of the power outage.
Mark McDevitt, who lives in the Shaw neighborhood, said he was sitting in a coffee shop when the power went out.
“We could see that if went off across the street,” he said. “And then a couple of business owners around the block came in to chat with one another.”
McDevitt said the city felt “normal” despite the lack of power but said he was hearing lots of sirens.
Officer Hugh Carew, a spokesman for the Police Department, said traffic was not significantly affected and that he was aware of only one traffic light that was out.
The subway was running normally, the Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said on Twitter.
“Our air-conditioner is pretty loud, so that’s what woke me up, when that stopped,” said resident Kerry Stotler. She said the power was restored about an hour after it went out.
