DALLAS — In the wake of the aircraft collision in Dallas on Saturday, investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board are now gathering evidence in order to paint a broader picture of what happened during the midair plane explosion that left six people dead.

On Monday, agency members retrieved an electronic flight display from the B-17 Flying Fortress and GPS unit from the P-63 Kingcobra, which could provide insight into the event that involved two vintage warplanes.

