Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Snow likely. High 33F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Heavier amounts in persistent snowbands..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Heavier amounts in persistent snowbands.