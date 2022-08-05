Deadly Israeli airstrikes in Gaza prompt fears of another war

Israel’s military launched airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Friday, killing a top Palestinian militant leader and at least six others, raising fears of a new all-out conflict.
Authorities imposed restrictions on southern Israeli towns and the Iron Dome missile-defense system was deployed, including in areas around Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. The Associated Press reported that another 40 people were injured in Gaza.
Army Radio said Israeli forces had started operation “Breaking Dawn” to target the Islamic Jihad group, days after it arrested one of the movement’s top figures in the occupied West Bank and warned against any retaliation.
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said the offensive was aimed at “eliminating the threat posed to Israeli civilians and towns.”
The larger Hamas militant group, which runs Gaza, signaled it might be considering armed action in response to the Israeli raids. “The occupation has crossed the red line and the time has come for us to teach it a lesson,” Hamas spokesman in Gaza Hazem Qassem said in a statement.
It wasn’t clear whether the fighting would escalate into another war between Israel and Gaza militants. But Israel’s decision to give a formal name to its operation suggests it’s planning a sustained assault.
The senior militant killed by Israeli forces was Taysir al-Jabari, the commander of the group’s Al-Quds Brigades in Gaza City and northern Gaza Strip. A five-year-old girl was among the other fatalities.
according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.
“The occupation will pay a heavy price for its aggression against Gaza today, and there are no red lines now, nor mediation,” the secretary-general of Islamic Jihad, Zeyad al-Nakhala, said on Al-Quds radio. “We are going to fight and Tel Aviv will be a target for our missiles.”
Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza have skirmished repeatedly since Hamas wrested control of the coastal territory in 2007, and fought several wars.
Israel closed roads around Gaza and sent reinforcements to the border after the West Bank arrest. On Friday, it limited gatherings in towns closest to Gaza to 10 people outside, and 20 indoors, and banned all educational activity.
Gaza has been under Israeli and Egyptian restrictions since the Hamas takeover, and troubled ties with the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority, which is locked in a power struggle with Hamas, have intensified Gaza’s distress.
More broadly, the Israeli-Palestinian peace process has been stalled for years, and as Arab governments from the United Arab Emirates to Morocco established formal ties with Israel, Palestinians grew increasingly frustrated.
Earlier this year, rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel, with Israeli forces shooting down at least one missile and carrying out an airstrike in retaliation.
Those attacks came amid clashes in Jerusalem that erupted after Israeli police entered the Al-Aqsa compound, saying they needed to quell riots as Palestinians gathered for Ramadan prayers.
Similar events at the site -- also known as the Temple Mount -- preceded Israel’s war with Hamas in 2021.
