DEC offering exams for falconry, volunteer wildlife rehabilitator, tracking dog handler

OSWEGO COUNTY — The state Department of Environmental Conservation has announced there will be no-cost exams for individuals that are seeking a license to practice falconry, become a volunteer wildlife rehabilitator, or use leashed dogs to find wounded or injured big game animals that are scheduled for April 14 and will exclusively be offered online.

Falconry apprentices can only possess one bird, either an American kestrel or a red-tailed hawk. A study guide and examination manual are available at no cost at http://wdt.me/FalconryStudyGuide.

