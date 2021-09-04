CAPE VINCENT — Old lady Anna is ragged, wrinkly and her skeleton is wishy-washy. She spends her days stranded along the riverfront, forlornly hoping for a suitor that would whisk her away.
But until then, Anna welcomes the visitors who have flocked to her in her two decades at Anchor Marina. Having a photo taken with the boat has become a pilgrimage for many people. She has also inspired paintings, sculptures and pottery — all seen on her “The Anna” Facebook group page.
And while she sits and slowly rots, her legend grows with tall tales now deep as the Atlantic waters she was birthed from. The only surfs and swells she rides now are the waves of popularity on her “Save the Anna” movement.
“It’s one of those phenomenons I don’t have an answer to,” said Cape Vincent mayor Jerry D. Golden.
She has no roots in the St. Lawrence River, but Anna’s Facebook page says she “has become an ‘unofficial’ beloved Icon of the Cape Vincent community.” The group that has formed around her is designed to foster discussion and facilitate information about the possibility of saving Anna.
How Anna got to the village and to Anchor Marina is no mystery. But to those who don’t know, the nautical yarns associated with her are captivating: She’s a former rum runner. Or she was left behind by some sort of fleeing criminal. Perhaps, some believe, she has ties to the mob. A former Lake Ontario fishing boat?
But the truth is Anna is indeed a symbol of romance and adventure, one that John L. Stiefel of Cape Vincent is personally familiar with and recalls fondly. With the help of two other crew members, he sailed Anna to Cape Vincent two decades ago.
Mr. Stiefel returned to Anchor Marina and to Anna in late August with a Times writer and photographer and looked her over once again, still impressed by her stately demeanor.
“It was quite an adventure,” he said, recalling the trip Anna took to Cape Vincent. “The hull was always leaky. There were constant bilge pumps going and checking on the boat. It got here. It was a hell of a trip for an old girl like that. In many ways, I’m surprised it wasn’t more of an arduous or unsuccessful trip. But there she is.”
He’s witnessed the growth of her legend and has seen visitors stop by for photos with her.
“To be honest with you, I’m shocked at how this whole thing has gotten so popular and so many people are talking about it and are interested,” he said.
Mr. Stiefel, who spent five years in the U.S. Coast Guard, including at the Oswego station, is a diver and relic hunter. A few ship anchors he retrieved from the bottom of the St. Lawrence adorn village parks.
Twenty years ago, he realized he needed a supply/lift boat to accompany his dive boat, the Victory, which he picked up in Maine in 2001. The 40-foot Victory, a lobster boat, was made by Otis Enterprises in Searsport. Among the modifications Mr. Stiefel made to it was adding a flying bridge.
“It will go anywhere,” Mr. Stiefel said. “We figured we’re going to be out in the lake and I wanted a good boat that could hold up. She’s never failed me and I’ve had some terrifying moments with her.”
But to lessen the wear and tear on the Victory during her diving escapades, a companion boat was sought.
“We got to the point where I thought it would be a good idea to have a supply boat or a work boat with us that we could haul stuff up, put in the boat and not be beating the hell out of my new dive boat,” he said.
He found Anna, a 30-foot Block Island trawler, for sale in Providence, R.I. He looked up the late Capt. Ferdinand I. “Bo” Collins, Jr., who died in 2009, to help him bring Anna here. Capt. Collins asked one of his friends to join the trek; a name Mr. Stiefel can’t recall. Their wives drove the trio to Providence and the awaiting Anna. Mr. Stiefel paid around $4,000 for her, Anna’s GMC diesel engine was fired up, and they were off.
Their route: to the Hudson River, the Barge Canal, Lake Ontario and Anna’s new home.
Issues with Anna were apparent from the start.
“We weren’t six hours out in Long Island Sound and we pulled in for repairs,” Mr. Stiefel said. “They took it out of the water, did something to it and we came back a week later, paid the bill and drove away. The same thing happened on the Hudson River.”
Mr. Stiefel had to attend to some business on shore during the voyage and was allowed a leave of absence.
“The two of them were on the whole trip and I was there for probably 75 to 80 percent of it,” Mr. Stiefel said.
But wherever Anna went, she was hard to miss, with all of her belching, coughing and chugging.
“It was a black plume of smoke following us, wherever we went,” Mr. Stiefel recalled.
He thought Anna would be at her new berth in Clayton in about a week. The trip took a little more than three weeks.
“The Victory makes the trip in two to three days, with the longest part on the Barge Canal. You can only go slow speed (not to exceed 5 mph) on there,” Mr. Stiefel said.
But he looks back on the trip as a joyous adventure.
“I loved it,” he said. “It was a great trip. Some of it was boring, but then something would break and it wouldn’t be boring anymore.”
Anna’s task of acting as a service boat was short-lived.
“We used her for one year, limited,” Mr. Stiefel said. “We painted her and kept bilge pumps in her.”
He pointed to a nearby building at the marina.
“She was docked right out here at the end of the building,” he said.
In a barter pact, Mr. Stiefel traded Anna to Anchor Marina owner Ronald J. Trottier in return for dock space for another boat.
Anna has sat at the marina since then, with an undercurrent of fans slowly building.
“I can’t believe all the people who are interested and all the stories,” Mr. Stiefel said. “Every story gets retold with different intensity and versions. One word makes a big difference sometimes.”
Anna is in no shape to go back in the water.
“That would be a waste of time and money,” Mr. Stiefel said. “And it would just set at a dock all summer and every winter it would have to come out. But to have her on display and have fresh paint on her with wood repairs would be good for Cape Vincent, more interesting than it is now.”
Mr. Golden said that Anna is in such bad shape that only an “act of love” would save it.
“It’s in a private owner’s hands,” he said. “It’s not for me to say, ‘Hey, can we start a restoration project?’ And for the village, if you put that on the waterfront somewhere, people seem to get a little antsy about blocking views. It does make it a little bit of a tough situation.”
Stephen Shay has never seen Anna in person, but he is one of her most ardent fans. He recently wrote a letter to the Times sharing his vision for the old boat.
“My hope is to raise enough interest to stabilize Anna, and with Cape Vincent’s village support, have her professionally moved to a public location where she can be more properly seated, her deterioration slowed or even halted, where she can retire in peace to a new life of adoration and photographic bliss,” he wrote.
In July, Mr. Shay, along with co-administrator Steve Porter, created the Facebook group Anna, where people have been posting photos with the boat as a background. The site also has photos of art projects inspired by Anna.
On July 17, Mr. Shay posted, “So many people just love Anna and have said so. She has become a tourist attraction and a photo shoot queen. No one wants her to continue to die a slow and certain death.”
Mr. Shay, 79, is a native of Penn Yan, Yates County, and grew up on Keuka Lake in the Finger Lakes and the St. Lawrence River at Point Vivian, west of Alexandria Bay. He’s a clergyman and a former U.S. Marine who now lives in Maitland, Ontario, just east of Brockville. His last parish in the U.S. was a church in Malone.
“The Lord led me to Canada in 1995 to do mission work and here I shall die,” he said.
Mr. Shay is a craftsman who creates wood folk art pieces under the name The Wood Shepherd. His creations are available at shops on both sides of the river. One of his areas of expertise became old wooden tour boats from the 1920s through 1960s. He’s done several carvings of Anna.
“She’s hauntingly pretty,” Mr. Shay said in a phone interview. “As she deteriorates, she becomes more interesting.”
In July, Mr. Shay wrote an essay, “The Mystery Boat of Cape Vincent,” published in the online magazine Thousand Islands Life. It created more buzz about the boat.
“There’s a mystique about her that a modern boat doesn’t have,” Mr. Shay said.
He would like to see Anna restored enough to be displayed on public property. As it is, Anna is on private property at the marina.
“It’s been very rewarding with the people wanting to know where she is, and ‘How can I see her?’” Mr. Shay said. “But my concern is, she’s way down by the water. That lot is quite deep. It’s a long way from the main street (Broadway) to the river’s edge where Anna is. One of my concerns is that people who are interested are trespassing on private property. The owner, if he became difficult, could stop that, or have people arrested. He has that right. It’s his boat.”
The visitors to Anna don’t seem to bother Anchor Marina owner Ronald J. Trottier.
“A lot of people take pictures of it,” he said. “I don’t pay too much attention to them. A lot of people, almost once a day or every other day, there’s someone who pulls in and takes a picture of it.”
But he doesn’t picture seeing Anna displayed in a public park in the village. It’s a matter of practicality and relativity.
“It has no history here in Cape Vincent at all, by style or anything,” he said. “If someone wants to put something in a park, I’ve got old wooden boats — Chris-Crafts and Lymans — that are much more prevalent.”
Anna, Mr. Trottier said, is “almost unmovable.”
“The bottom is completely gone,” he said.
He hasn’t moved Anna in a few years, and isn’t looking forward to when he has to move the boat again.
“When you pick it up from the bottom, it compresses until it finds enough strength in some of the ribs and stuff to stop it from just like being a giant accordion,” he said.
Some of the stories surrounding Anna, Mr. Trottier said, “are comical.”
“Ya, there were wooden boats that were rum runners, but not this one,” he said. “Eventually, people catch on when they see New Haven, Connecticut, on the back. They don’t realize it was actually a scalloper out of Long Island Sound.”
But Mr. Trottier does have plans for Anna, or at least a section of her.
“Basically, what I was going to do was to salvage the pilot house — use it as part of a restaurant,” he said.
He could also save and display some of her rigging, he said.
Mr. Trottier owns The Coal Docks Restaurant, across the street from his marina. One wall of the restaurant features a mural of Anna, which only adds to her mystique. It was added by the operator of the restaurant.
But Mr. Trottier said he has another restaurant in mind for his Anna plan, perhaps on his marina property where an old train depot is.
“That’s my plan for Anna — to have it live on,” he said.
He said his time line for the restaurant plan, which could involve Anna, is about a year or two.
“Other than that, I let people enjoy it, take pictures and stuff like that,” he said. “I can’t see making a legend out of something that really has actually almost no relationship to Cape Vincent.”
He mentioned the fate of another old ship he heard about — a cheesy vision that may cause distress for fans of Anna.
“I know a guy somewhere around the country that just chopped the whole thing off above the water line and literally mounted it, and it became a fountain in a mobile home park in New Jersey — if you can picture that.”
Mr. Stiefel was disappointed to learn of Mr. Trottier’s lack of enthusiasm for saving Anna in her entirety.
“I was worried that would be the reception,” he said. “I was hoping that with some momentum building on this that he would look at it differently. There is a lot of interest.”
But he added, “It’s his boat. It’s hard to find fault with what he wants to do with his boat.”
Mr. Stiefel agreed that it would be perilous to lift Anna.
“If we didn’t pick it up right, half the boat would still lay on the ground, probably along with the engine,” he said. “And maybe the engine needs to come out to reduce the weight before we try to move it. If the engine wasn’t there, it would be much easier to move the boat.”
Mr. Stiefel also agreed that Anna’s style is not directly related to Cape Vincent’s heritage. But it is connected in some way.
“It is because it’s been sitting there for 20 years and it was involved in my escapades,” he said.
So maybe that is the legacy of Anna. She’s a vision to gaze upon while dreaming of possibilities over the village horizon and to imagine her past exploits, even if they are flights of fancy.
Maybe, Mr. Stiefel said, someone could convince Mr. Trottier to change course.
“Maybe somebody in the group could convince Ron,” he said. “That might be the better approach than trying to get him on the bandwagon.”
