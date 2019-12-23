Deck the Falls winners announced

The residents and businesses of Lyons Falls made Deck the Falls judging very difficult this year as they went all out for Christmas decorations according to event sponsor Lyons Falls ALIVE. The village and the surrounding area in the 13368 Zip Code look really festive in keeping with the season. Pictured here is one of the five residential winners — the home of Ross and Alice Morgan on Markham Street in Lyons Falls. Every single window including the other side of the house and the back has a bright red ribbon and wreath. Other residential winners were Stewart DeCamp, Loyons Falls Road; Donna Finster, Rumble Road; Peg Nuspliger and Terry Marcy, State Route 12; and Shane and Shelly Rogers, Laura Street. Deemed the best decorated business was Unlimited Collision and Customs, 3847 Franklin St., Lyons Falls, Photo submitted
