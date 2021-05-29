Democratic lawmaker seeks presidential panel on Capitol riot

WASHINGTON — A Democratic lawmaker called for a presidential commission to investigate the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol after Senate Republicans blocked legislation mandating the inquiry.
The suggestion raised by Rep. Gerry Connolly’s would in effect take the matter out of Congress, bypassing Republican opposition. The GOP prevented the Senate from taking up the bill Friday through a filibuster, the first since President Joe Biden took office.
“In light of the GOP’s cowardly filibuster of a bipartisan January 6th Commission, I urge President Biden to form and appoint a Presidential Commission to fully investigate the insurrection at the United States Capitol,” Connolly, of Virginia, said in a statement on Saturday.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former President Donald Trump rallied Republican opposition in the Senate, where Friday’s 54-35 vote fell shy of the 60 needed to start debate on the measure. The bill received support from six Senate Republicans, five of whom had earlier voted to convict Trump for inciting the insurrection, including Susan Collins of Maine and Mitt Romney of Utah.
Another option is for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and congressional Democrats to create a select committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.