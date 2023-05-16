DeSantis sending troopers, soldiers to Texas border

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, center, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, right, hold a press conference in Del Rio, Texas, on Tuesday to talk about a three-week effort by a contingent of Florida law enforcement officers to help enforce the U.S.-Mexico border. Ana Ceballos/Miami Herald/TNS

 Ana Ceballos

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday he will send state law enforcement officers to the southern border in Texas, a tactical maneuver that will test how far the state will go to help enforce immigration law as the Republican governor prepares to launch a presidential campaign.

The governor’s office said hundreds of state troopers, police and national guard soldiers, plus boats and planes, are ready to head to the border as early as today. The state’s response is being done under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a partnership among all states to provide mutual aid.

