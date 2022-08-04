Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida, speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Tampa, Fla., on July 22. Tristan Wheelock/Bloomberg

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren for not prosecuting certain crimes, removing him from office and naming his replacement.

At a news conference flanked by police from around Tampa Bay, DeSantis said Warren has “put himself publicly above the law” by signing letters saying he would not enforce laws prohibiting gender-affirming care for minors or laws limiting abortion.

Rambo
Rambo

One very good Governor!!!!

