A police car is seen outside former U.S. President Donald Trump’s residence in Mar-A-Lago, Palm Beach, Fla., on Aug. 8. Giorgio Viera/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — Twenty-seven documents with classified and top secret markings were recovered from former President Donald Trump’s office at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, according to a detailed inventory of what the FBI removed during its court-approved search of the home last month.

The eight-page inventory detailing over 10,000 government documents removed in the search includes the location where each item was found and if it was classified, but not the subject matter. In many cases, highly classified materials are listed as having been stored in the same boxes as hundreds of unclassified documents, including newspaper and magazine clippings and other items, such as clothing.

Tribune Wire

