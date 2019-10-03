PALMETTO, Fla. — The live-events company Feld Entertainment is best known for the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, which closed in May 2017 as slumping ticket sales and rising concerns about animal mistreatment ended a cotton-candy-filled era in arena entertainment.
But the shutdown of the circus was not the end for Feld. It had been years since “The Greatest Show on Earth” was the core of the business, which has long hinged on shows like Disney on Ice and Sesame Street Live.
Now, in the latest addition to that portfolio, Feld is replacing the lions and tigers that once strode across its stages with an even more formidable creature: Tyrannosaurus rex.
With rippling muscles made from Styrofoam beans and pebbled skin modeled on the dinosaurs in the Jurassic Park movies, the 17-foot-tall animatronic T. rex is the main attraction in the Jurassic World Live Tour, a new arena show that Feld opened Thursday in Columbus, Ohio.
“Closing Ringling Brothers was a really difficult thing to do from an emotional aspect,” said Juliette Feld Grossman, the company’s chief operating officer. “But in terms of the impact on the business, it wasn’t significant.”
Feld oversees almost every aspect of all its productions, from writing scripts and recruiting performers to planning the tour schedule and selling tickets and merchandise. Many of the shows take place in sports venues, which need live events to fill seats between games and during offseasons.
The Jurassic World Live Tour is the most technically complex and expensive show the company has ever produced, Feld Grossman said, though she declined to reveal its exact cost. Feld started working on it three years ago, when NBCUniversal, which owns the rights to the dinosaur franchise, approached the company.
“You have to have a pretty rock-solid business plan and also a pretty significant investment for those groups to even consider licensing their intellectual property,” said Ryan Miziker, who belongs to the Themed Entertainment Association, an industry group. “I can’t point to anyone who has been successful for as long as they’ve done it.”
More than the rise of Netflix or other stay-at-home entertainment, the biggest potential threat to Feld is the possibility that major brands produce their own shows, said Pat MacKay, who used to run trade magazines about the industry. Disney, for example, already has its own live-events operation.
“All of a sudden, the studios and people who own the intellectual property decide that they want to be the producers themselves,” MacKay said.
But as a crew wheeled the T. rex onstage during a rehearsal in Palmetto, Kenneth Feld — the company’s chief executive and the son of its founder, Irvin Feld — said he wasn’t worried about such competition. “We do this every day,” he said.
A World of Dinosaurs
Constructing the 21 dinosaurs in the Jurassic World show — a set of life-size puppets and animatronic creatures that include multiple velociraptors and a baby stegosaurus — required careful planning. Early in the project, showrunners visited museums in cities like Chicago and Philadelphia to look at dinosaur skeletons and dinosaur-inspired artwork.
Throughout the production process, said Chris Nobels, a show producer, strict adherence to the visual hallmarks of the Jurassic Park franchise was essential.
To design a feature as seemingly simple as the eyes of each dinosaur, the production team experimented with different paint samples to determine which colors best resembled those of the films and then tested whether the eyes looked the same from the front row and the back of the house.
“I’ve talked about eyeballs more in the last two years than I ever have in my entire life,” Nobels said.
Most of the dinosaurs were assembled at facilities in Burbank, California, and Nashville, Tennessee, before being transported to Feld’s 580,000-square-foot headquarters in Palmetto, where crews put together the rock walls and foliage that make up the set.
In the early rehearsals, actors practiced dinosaur puppetry without full costumes, maneuvering a dinosaur head attached to a complex system of levers. They also learned to mimic how dinosaurs walk in the Jurassic Park movies, landing on their heels so that their feet would roll forward with every thudding step.
The Finishing Touches
The story of the Jurassic World Live Tour is set amid the chaos that ensues after a genetically engineered dinosaur escapes from its enclosure — a period that falls roughly between the two most recent installments in the movie franchise, “Jurassic World” and “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”
A production team of more than 300 people spent nearly three years developing the show, which is scheduled to tour the United States through the spring of 2021 and visit more than 100 arenas around the world.
Feld hopes to capitalize on the dinosaur mania of fans like Nobels, who saw “Jurassic Park” as a teenager on opening night in 1994.
“It’s everybody’s dream to be able to be around dinosaurs — because we can’t,” Nobels said. “Everything about dinosaurs is cool.”
