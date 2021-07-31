SAN JOSE, Calif. — The Dixie fire surpassed 240,000 acres total burned Saturday in remote Northern California as crews braced for hot weather and the threat of thunderstorms through the weekend.
The fire — which started in mid-July about 10 miles northeast of Paradise — is the state’s largest so far this year and now covers 240,795 acres in Butte, Plumas and Tehama counties, according to Cal Fire. It was about 24% contained as of Saturday morning.
Starting Saturday afternoon and through today, temperatures ranging into the 90s were expected to wash over the region, along with potential thunderstorms bringing erratic winds and spotty rain, the National Weather Service said.
“This will be the hottest weather we’ll see in this area — that’s the biggest concern,” said NWS meteorologist Eric Kurth. The thunderstorms, however, are less predictable: “There could be some local periods of heavy rain, but it’s hard to say how that might impact the fire.”
Although crews had a reprieve Friday, winds of about 20-30 mph were expected to crop up again Saturday and today. Throughout this week, temperatures will gradually decrease by several degrees — but without the promise of storms, the already-dry humidity levels could go down even more.
Still, Goss ended on a small note of encouragement: In the Bucks Lake area, which had been threatened earlier this week, crews have contained the fire’s edge and entered the “patrol status” stage of firefighting.
“We’re at a point where we’re starting to pull all the excess hoes and pumps to get them back to the fire camp to get refurbished and put back on the line if needed,” Goss said.
