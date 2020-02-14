FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Dixie Highway might get a makeover in Broward County, being renamed after a prominent black woman who escaped slavery to help create change.
Arguing the name Dixie represents a “racialized and romanticized reference” to the South, Broward County Mayor Dale V.C. Holness is proposing to rename the roadway. It will be discussed at Tuesday’s County Commission meeting.
Dixie Highway through Broward was completed in 1915, the same year the new county was carved out of parts of Dade and Palm Beach counties.
But in some communities, the road — which has the same name as the song “Dixie,” dubbed the anthem of the Confederacy — came to represent racism and segregation. It’s a divisive issue: Proponents of the name say it’s a part of history while those who oppose the name say it glorifies slavery and white supremacy.
In paperwork submitted to the county, the name represents “the lasting effects of slavery and Jim Crow and the harsh realities of those who came before us.”
In eastern Broward County, Dixie Highway runs through Dania Beach, Deerfield Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Hallandale Beach, Hollywood, Oakland Park, Pompano Beach and Wilton Manors.
Holness suggests renaming Dixie Highway to recognize a civil-rights leader such as Sojourner Truth, an escaped slave and prominent feminist who also helped recruit black troops for the Union Army during the Civil War, or Harriett Tubman, also an escaped slave, who led hundreds of family members and other slaves to freedom on an elaborate secret network of safe houses known as the Underground Railroad.
Commissioner Lamar Fisher, whose district includes Oakland Park, Deerfield Beach, Pompano Beach and the beachside of Fort Lauderdale, is on board to make a change. But he isn’t ready to make a final decision about what the final name should be just yet.
“I’d like to look at others, I’d like to study some more,” he said, suggesting forming a study group from the cities and getting their feedback.
“I don’t have an issue with it, just as long as everyone can agree to the correct name. That’s going to be the challenge to get all the cities on board to agree, and what is that name gong to be.”
While Fisher knows some people would prefer to keep history intact, “I can see both sides. The times we live in today, I can see where it can create animosity from those who wish to change the name.”
But regardless of what the County Commission does, there wouldn’t be an immediate end to the name Dixie.
In various portions of the county, Dixie Highway is a state road, a city road, or a county road within a city — so the county cannot change the road names on its own. Final approval needs to come from the Florida Legislature, local governments, or both, in order to rename Dixie Highway.
And that’s a feat to itself. A spokesman for the Florida Department of Transportation said in addition to an act of the Legislature, others need to be involved: the U.S. Postmaster, public meetings to involve the homes and businesses who would have an address change, local laws “and notification by the local jurisdiction to other parties, such as law enforcement, 911 responders, and utility providers.”
Still, other places have taken steps to remove racially divisive names. In Riviera Beach, a portion of Dixie Highway is now known as President Barack Obama Highway. And in Hollywood, three streets once named for Confederate generals are now known as Hope, Freedom and Liberty.
The Hallandale Beach City Commission unanimously approved a resolution in early December urging Broward commissioners to consider a name change. They couldn’t change their stretch of roadway on their own because it’s under county control.
Hallandale Beach Vice Mayor Sabrina Javellana said she wanted to right the “shameful history behind the name Dixie Highway and consider a positive name change ... and be a better inspiration for the new generation.”
Javellana said the move is not to “erase” history but “it’s a painful memory. I want to right that wrong.”
On Feb. 4, Miami-Dade commissioners pledged to remove “Dixie Highway” from county road signs. In the next step, Miami-Dade Commissioner Dennis Moss will prepare legislation to order road crews to rename roads with the Dixie Highway name, and then he told reporters he will lobby Florida to do the same for all counties that the road runs through.
