DOJ issues subpoena in Trump probe

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger discusses the results of the midterm elections in Atlanta on Nov. 9, 2022, the day after Election Day. (Arvin Temkar/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

ATLANTA — The U.S. Department of Justice has subpoenaed the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office as it continues to investigate former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

A spokesperson for Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger confirmed the office had received a subpoena from special counsel Jack Smith, who is overseeing multiple federal investigations of the former president. But the spokesperson said the office could not confirm the contents of the subpoena at the request of the Justice Department.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.