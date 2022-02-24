‘Don’t say gay,’ ‘anti-woke’ bills pass Florida House

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida House signed off on culture war measures Thursday backed by Gov. DeSantis that seek to combat “woke” ideology and limit discussions on sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.
State legislators passed legislation dubbed by opponents as the “don’t say gay” bill, along with a bill touted as the Stop WOKE Act by DeSantis.
Supporters said the bills are needed to empower parents in their children’s education and protect students and employees from being made to feel guilty about past historical wrongs they played no part in.
“Our parents do know best,” said Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka, R-Fort Myers. “They don’t turn over their rights or their love for their child when they send their child to school.”
Democratic opponents painted the “anti-woke” proposal as a politically motivated effort to penalize teachers who tell the truth about America’s racist past. They called the “don’t say gay” bill transphobic and homophobic.
Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando, said he wore a rainbow ribbon upside down because Florida’s LGBTQ community is in distress.
“We are in distress because this bill is yet under attack on our community,” said Smith, who is gay.
The measure (HB 7) greatly limits instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.
Specifically, it states, “Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students.”
The “anti-woke” measure bans schools from teaching and businesses from conducting training exercises that state an individual is “inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.”
It also would prohibit teachings and training that make people “feel guilt, anguish, or other forms of psychological distress” for past wrongs committed by others of their “race, color, sex or national origin.”
It also bars teaching that “members of one race, color, sex, or national origin are morally superior.”
Supporters said the measure would ensure that children and employees aren’t made to feel guilty for historical events they weren’t personally involved in and that all races are viewed equally.
“It is extremely important for our children to know our history — the bad parts and the good parts but to know their lives are not responsible for that history,” said Rep. Ralph Massullo, R-Lecanto.
Rep. Bryan Avila, the bill’s sponsor, singled out corporate training that he says tells employees to be “less white” and “less privileged” and “less oppressed.” He referenced Bank of America, Lockheed Martin, American Express and other large companies.
Democrats said the bill would discourage teachers from giving honest history lessons and open businesses to lawsuits from employees who feel uncomfortable during diversity training.
“This bill is a joke,” said state Rep. Travaris McCurdy, D-Orlando. “We fight against mask mandates, yet we want to mandate masking history.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.